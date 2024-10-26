Venezuela’s Democratic Unitary Platform in Bolívar state rejects the reform of laws that seek to disqualify deputies of the 2015 National Assembly

The political factors that make up the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) in Bolívar State, southern Venezuela, rejected the approval for the reform of the laws that, in their opinion, seek to disqualify the deputies that made up the National Assembly (AN) elected in 2015.

By: Pableysa Ostos | Correspondent lapatilla.com

The political leaders consider that this mechanism that Maduro’s government will push through the current AN is specifically designed to prevent the participation of the political leaders of the Venezuelan opposition. They added that this measure seeks to intimidate and increase the persecution against the democratic leadership that opposes Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

Through a press release, they asserted that, currently, exercising politics in Venezuela has become a crime, referring to the arbitrary arrests that have been recorded in the context of the recent presidential elections of July 28th, and that add up to more than 2,000 detainees, including adolescents.

In this context, they classify these decisions as an outrage against human rights and a violation of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

They criticize the links of the AN 2015 with Citgo

In the press release they also made clear that attributing responsibility to representatives of the 2015 AN in the Citgo case, are accusations that they qualify as State terrorism.

Consequently, they assure that the vulnerability of this company and the risk that it is in the hands of private companies, is the absolute responsibility of the National Government by granting it as a guarantee for the 2020 bond and as a loan to Russia.

Added to this are the lawsuits filed against it by other companies such as Cristalec and ConocoPhillip for undue expropriations they suffered under the current regime.