Cattle ranchers ask the governor of Apure to improve roads and fuel supply

CourtesyDuring a producers’ assembly, which brought together 11 cattle ranching associations and the governor of the state of Apure, Wilmer Rodríguez, at the headquarters of the Cattle Ranchers Association of the state of Apure (Agapure), received from his counterparts different proposals to solve the problems in terms of personal and legal security, roads and fuel in this plains state.

The high-level activity was attended by union representatives from Agapure, Probufalas, Proachaguas, Agadema, Asocría, Agaceiba, Agabulfalo, Aganula and Confagan, as well as various civil and military authorities to respond to the concerns of milk, meat and cheese producers.

“Monday of work to talk about an important topics, livestock, agriculture, because our state has livestock potential. It is a historic day because for the first time we managed to bring together all the trade unions. We shared many ideas, good things are coming for the production of small, medium and large producers of our beloved Apure,” said the governor to lapatilla.com.

Rodríguez together with the ranchers hope to improve the deteriorated agricultural roads of the seven municipalities of this plains state. In addition, he promised to improve the security of the people, to end cattle rustling, because it is a critical node in production. “Together we can achieve our goals,” he said.

The regional leader was accompanied by José Mauricio Muñoz, President of the Criminal Judicial Circuit; Bagnura González; Hermes Eduardo Juárez, senior prosecutor of the state of Apure; Lieutenant Colonel José Alejandro Román Solórzano, commander of the National Guard (GNB) Detachment; Commissioner General Rafael Yépez, commander of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB); Chief Commissioner José Ángel Jiménez, director of the Police Command of the state of Apure, and other members of his cabinet.

He announced that the regional government and the associations will devise a work plan during the second cycle of vaccination against foot-and-mouth disease 2024, which begins on November 1st of this year in conjunction with Insai, to win first place again for Apure, as occurred during the first vaccination cycle 2024 and thus achieve the long-awaited international certificate clearance of foot-and-mouth disease by vaccination.

He urged producers to continue producing food, in addition to generating jobs to promote development.

Security

The ranchers requested from the governor the creation of the Special Prosecutor’s Office with Jurisdiction in Cattle Rustling, to deal with cases of theft and robbery of cattle in the farms of the seven municipalities of the plains entity and thus guarantee effectiveness in the registration of this type of crime in the herds and farms of the plains region. Also to avoid impunity and the acquittal of those arrested for cattle rustling promptly.

The new Prosecutor’s Office would help speed up criminal proceedings for cattle rustling before the approval of the Law for the Protection of Livestock Activity, which penalizes criminals engaged in cattle rustling, and thus be guarantors of food security.

The livestock unions also demanded the review and correction of some cases where irregularities are presented related to the granting of agrarian letters by the Inti, which accredit producers with large plots of land without proper occupation.

Fuel

The cattle ranchers of Apure propose the Strengthening of the General Staff of Hydrocarbons to reactivate industrial parks and improve the supply of diesel and gasoline fuel in Apure in order to benefit the productive sector that daily suffers calamities at the time of the transfer of additional fuel for the start-up of technical and operational equipment within the production units.

Agricultural roads

The collegiate bodies of livestock farmers also hope to have agricultural roads in optimal conditions in the seven municipalities of Apure, as well as bridges and dams in good condition, because they serve as retaining walls and flood control during the rainy season.