Power and Strategy: One in four Venezuelans intends to leave the country after the 28th of July elections

Ricardo Ríos, analyst and president of the Venezuelan think tank “Poder & Estrategia” (Powe and Strategy), reported this Wednesday that one in four Venezuelans intends to leave the country, after everything that has happened after the electorions of July 28th.

According to a survey carried out nationwide between September 13th and 18th, 26% of those surveyed want to leave the country to find a better future for their families.

On the other hand, 14% said they have no other option than to remain in Venezuela. In addition, 21% responded that they do not want to leave the country and 38% that they prefer to stay permanently.





Ríos indicated that more than 45% of those who have intentions to leave are aiming outside Latin America. 27% aim to migrate to the United States and 18% to Spain. 13% of those surveyed prefer to cross the border to Colombia and 11% to Brazil.