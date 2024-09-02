Lara State teenagers arrested during Venezuela’s post-election protests have been released

After a hearing held on Saturday night, August 31st, eight minors detained in the post-election democratic protests on July 29th were released in Barquisimeto, the capital of Lara State.

lapatilla.com

Venezuela elige presidente, recibe toda la información sobre la elección suscribiéndote ahora

The six boys and two girls were released under a “régimen de presentación” (lit. regime of presentation, conditional liberty) every eight days, they were being held in the Pablo Herrera Campins Socio-Educational Center, known as the ‘El Manzano’ prison located in the capital of Lara.

The lawyer of the Penal Forum, Gonzalo Himiob, confirmed through his account on X (formerly Twitter), the release of the youngsters from Lara, as well as that of others from the states of Yaracuy and Bolívar.

The minors were greeted with applause by their relatives at the doors of the National Building in Barquisimeto.

For his part, the former mayor of Iribarren, Alfredo Ramos, said that the teenagers “should never have been in prison.”

“The cruelty of the tyrant in its maximum expression, detaining children and adolescents. Maduro, the people do not like you, enough of so much evil and destruction,” he commented.