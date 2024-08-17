Venezuelan political party, Voluntad Popular, of Barinas State demands freedom and proof of life of Freddy Superlano

There is a lack of any proof that confirms to the national and international community that the national leader of Voluntad Popular, Freddy Superlano, is still alive and his human rights are guaranteed, after his forced disappearance. Thus the regional coordinator in Barinas of this organization, José Gregorio Colina, demands his freedom.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

“Freddy Superlano has not committed any crime,” Colina assured in a letter sent to lapatilla.com, in which he insists that “it is necessary for the authorities to present proof of life.”

As regional representative of Voluntad Popular Barinas, the lawyer José Gregorio Colina, using legal arguments, stated that “it is important to remind the officials of the Public Powers that in 1999 a new Constitution was approved in the Constituent process, which in line with important provisions regarding the protection of human rights, both civil and political, as well as economic, social and cultural.”

In this new Constitution, Colina specified: “All persons are guaranteed, in accordance with the principle of progressiveness and without any discrimination, the enjoyment and exercise of human rights, inalienable, indivisible and interdependent.”

“The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is the most important global instrument in the defense of citizens.”

With this, Colina urged the Government and the justice entities “to respect the Constitution that they themselves claim to be the best in the universe, they cannot do the opposite of what they proclaim.”