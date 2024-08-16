Opposition in Apure State will join Venezuelan’s worldwide protest against electoral fraud this August 17th

This Saturday, August 17th, the democratic opposition in the state of Apure will join the World Peaceful Protest called by María Corina Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia, in order to defend the truth and enforce justice in everything that has to do with the results of the presidential elections held in the country on July 28th of this year.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

Political leaders and society in general plan to gather on Saturday, August 17th, starting at 10:00 am in front of the building of the Federation of Workers of the state of Apure (FetrApure) to express their discontent.

This was announced on Thursday, August 15th, by the lawyer Nahir Mota, coordinator of the Comando Con Venezuela in this plains state, who assures that militants of the different democratic political parties, members of the structure of the 600K and the ‘comanditos’ (activist citizen groups), social movements, women’s volunteers and members of civil society are called to participate in this political activity to demonstrate in a peaceful way and once again that the opposition is the majority.

“We are determined to change the reality that our country is living. We are going to protest peacefully and assert our rights attached to article 5 of our Magna Carta (constitution), because popular power is non-transferable. Together, until the end,” she added.

Mota celebrates the recognition of the international community of Edmundo González Urrutia as the winner of the elections, including some of those countries allied to this regime.

“His victory is unquestionable, María Corina Machado will continue to show the way forward as scenarios arise. The truth is the way and we have shown that our candidate is the winner of these elections and is now the new president of Venezuela,” said the political leader after being asked about the opposition’s next actions in order to achieve the proposed objectives.