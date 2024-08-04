Venezuelans from the Guayana region took to the streets once again to protest for freedom and democracy

The opposition had coordinated three concentration points for this Saturday, August 3rd, but they ended up being two: the ‘Esquina Caliente’ in Unare and the ‘Chilemex’ roundabout, in Puerto Ordaz.

Pableysa Ostos/Corresponsalía lapatilla.com

While in Ciudad Bolívar, the capital of Bolívar State, the concentration was on the corner of the old Tijuana in Paseo Meneses, and in Upata on Raúl Leoni Avenue.

Samuel Acuña, 25 years old, said that “I have thought about leaving the country because the future here is in danger. When I heard that 51 percent, well, I almost had a heart attack, I felt intense pain in my heart, in my whole body, I couldn’t hear anything . I threw chairs and cried, and I’m a calm person.”

For her part, Lesbia Salazar, 75 yo, said she would stay on the streets for the youth “for freedom, this government has already fallen.”