Maduro’s repression in Aragua leaves five dead during the protests

The wave of protests that has shaken Venezuela after the presidential elections held last Sunday, July 28th, has left a balance of five Aragua State residents dead after being attacked by security forces.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

The victims, identified as Jesús Tovar (21), Rances Izarra (30), Jesús Medina (56), José Antonio Torrent and Anthony David Moya (20), died while participating in the peaceful demonstrations that have been taking place since last Monday, July 29th.

The demonstrations in Aragua, as in other regions of the country, began as a response to the results issued by the National Electoral Council (CNE) that declared Nicolás Maduro the winner.

The Aragua State community, dismayed by the loss of these young people, has made an urgent call for justice and an immediate end to state violence. “They only wanted a free and democratic country. They did not deserve to die like this,” said a relative of one of the victims in tears.

Despite the pain and indignation, citizens continue to peacefully demonstrate in the streets, calling for change and an end to repression. “We will continue to fight for them, for their memory and for the future of our country,” said a young protester, reaffirming the commitment of Venezuelan youth to the democratic struggle.