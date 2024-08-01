Comando Con Venezuela: Edmundo González won the presidential election with 63% of the votes in Apure State

Venezuela elige presidente, recibe toda la información sobre la elección suscribiéndote ahora

Nahir Mota, director of the Comando Con Venezuela in the state of Apure, offered a press conference to the national media where she announced that Edmundo González Urrutia was the winner of the presidential election with 63% of the votes in an electoral population of almost 350,000 voters. There are only 74 electoral voting records left to tally and these will be processed today.

The result was obtained after counting a total of 534 records from the 604 polling stations set up by the CNE for the presidential elections, which is equivalent to 88.41%.

In the ‘José Antonio Páez’ Municipality , 93.80% of the votes were counted and digitized; in Rómulo Gallegos, 89.19%; San Fernando, 90.32%; Biruaca, 87.84%; Pedro Camejo, 80.19%; in José Cornelio Muñoz, 74.17%; and Achaguas 85.54%.

“The truth will set us free, whatever they do Venezuela spoke, Apure spoke voluntarily on July 28th and that will be enforced. That is what our president is working for together with María Corina Machado and with the entire team of political parties so that the governing body (National ElectoralCouncil, CNE) is forced to show the evidence and we will be right, because we won and we will collect, demonstrating the truth with facts, with the votes in hand,” added the lawyer from Apure.

She objected to the abuses committed by the ‘Plan República’ (Traditional military deployment during election days to secure and protect the surroundings of voting centers) in the elections against poll witnesses, such as the case of David Villarroel and his substitute in the ‘El Recreo’ parish.

“Thanks to the support of the people, our witnesses were able to enter. We provided support in Puerto Miranda to more than 2,000 voters, where violence was generated with the people already in line, there was no witness of ours in this voting center. We worked to win and that is why we won, because the people decided to forgo this system, the people did not give in, they lost their fear, they only have the resource of violence. We will continue firm with strength, determination and conviction that we will not let our victory be taken away from us, the truth and the laws are on our side,” she added.

She rejected the use of the ‘VenApp’ application used to collect data and expose opposition followers who participate in street events.

Seven injured and five arrested

Mota reports seven wounded opposition members during street protests, including the leader of Acción Democrática, Daniel Tirado, three members of the ‘600K’ structure who were injured with blunt objects in Santa Teresa and suffered fractures in their arms and a leg.

Regarding the detainees, the opposition leader detailed that the arrests took place in the municipalities of Pedro Camejo, José Cornelio Muñoz, Achaguas and San Fernando de Apure.

Mota also denounced that members of her command and part of the “unbreakable” structure of the ‘600K’ are now victims of threats and harassment to try to hide the victory of Edmundo González.

The Comando Con Venezuela offers legal and juridical support to the victims of such abuses, during and after the presidential elections, announced Mota.

“We are not on the side of violence, but rather of strategy, intelligence and the peace of victory and we are going to collect through peaceful means with firmness and forcefulness. This is a people determined that their right expressed on July 28th should be respected,” she declared.

The opposition political leader insists on going all the way. “We are going to achieve a change in the system of government in this country, they do not have people, what they have is violence and cheating. We have reason and the people. In addition, we have the ‘Tierra de Gracia Project’ throughout the country to achieve the Venezuela that we all want, free, peaceful, prosperous and where public services work to rebuild the country with Edmundo González who represents democracy,” she added.

She reiterated that the right to peaceful protest is enshrined in the Constitution and when people’s rights are violated, as occurred after the July 28th polls. “The damage does not come from our side, the people have taken to the streets of their own free will and not to cause damage to private property. People feel outraged,” she said.