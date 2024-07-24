Vente Venezuela Joven guarantees witnesses and substitutes at all polling stations in Nueva Esparta State

The campaign command of the presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia is working at full speed in the municipalities of Nueva Esparta State, with mayors collaborating to maintain surveillance and protection in all the electoral centers on the islands of Margarita and Coche.

Venezuela elige presidente, recibe toda la información sobre la elección suscribiéndote ahora

Dexcy Guédez/Correspondent lapatilla.com

This is how it was explained by Frangely Salazar, coordinator of Vente Joven in the entity (Youth branch of political party Vente Venezuela), who confirmed that witnesses and table members have been contacted, and the participation and receptivity of the people has been overwhelming.

“Youth participation is crucial, with young people occupying important roles in the campaign. “We look forward to election day with enthusiasm and are committed to achieving the democratic transition of the country,” she noted.

She indicated that they have been working in all the municipalities, thanks also to the mayors who are supporting this presidential option and who “have gone all the way for this”, and have taken charge of the respective municipalities, such as Villalba (island of Coche ), Tubores and Macanao.

“Each area of the command, each department of the command has been working very hard for what will happen on July 28th. Today we can say that we have all our witnesses, we have all the electoral centers covered, from the first witness to the substitute,” stressed the youth leader.

She noted that they have also contacted polling station members of the National Electoral Council, who are in favor of the candidacy promoted by the national democratic leader of Vente Venezuela, María Corina Machado.

Regarding the participation or receptivity that people may have for this Sunday, July 28th, she stated that the strength and the hope felt in the streets are overwhelming.