On the morning of July 20th, Venezuelans gathered on Libertador Avenue in Maturín to wait for the democratic opposition leader María Corina Machado, touring the country during the campaign for the next presidential election on July 28th.

Through social networks, journalist Jefferson Civira shared a video in which you can see how citizens, due to the stoppage of public transportation, are traveling in trucks from different towns in Monagas.