Venezuela’s armed gang “Tren del Llano” threatened to kill María Corina Machado (PHOTOS)

A new threat to the opposition leader, María Corina Machado, could be clearly seen in one of the streets of Zaraza, a town where her visit is scheduled for the morning of June 20th.

lapatilla.com correspondent

“Get out of here traitor. María Corina, we don’t want you in our town. We are going to kill you. The ‘Tren del Llano’ awaits you” is the threat that can be seen in a red graffiti with huge letters, however through social networks it was learned that in the morning the wall where the threats were painted was painted over.

The opposition leader will visit Guárico State and the route begins in the town of Altagracia de Orituco as part of her tour of Venezuela.