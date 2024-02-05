Between secrecy and jokes: This was the atmosphere in Güiria after the arrival of a Venezuelan Army’s anti-aircraft defense system

Last Wednesday night, January 31st, arrived “military tanks with missiles included” to the town of Güiria, capital of the Valdez Municipality of Sucre State in eastern Venezuela, as was reported on social networks.

Víctor Federico González // Correspondent lapatilla.com

Shortly after, the information was confirmed by the President of NGO ‘Control Ciudadano’ (Citizen Control), Rocío San Miguel. “Residents reported on social networks today, mobilization of the BUK M2E medium-range anti-aircraft defense system, of Russian manufacture, which the FANB has for the defense of national sovereignty,” San Miguel wrote in her X account, accompanied by a video.

On the other hand, the Strategic Operational Commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), G/J Domingo Hernández Lárez, published photographs exhibiting the military deployment, without offering further details.

“We are sovereign, free and independent,” said Hernández Larez, who received a response from the President of NGO Control Ciudadano.

“A country is sovereign, free and independent not only because of the operational capacity of our FANB, which is important!” said human rights defender Rocío San Miguel.

“Also for the attention to its main strategic infrastructures such as the port of Güiria, which has been abandoned for years. General in Chief, take advantage of the passage through that town that is so important for the country and give a little love to the facilities of the international port of Güiria and the Juan Manuel Valdez airport. The people of Guiria are going to appreciate it,” she added.

Laughter and amusement among residents

Faced with this situation, the residents of Güiria did not delay in making memes and jokes alluding to the Carnival with the photos and videos that circulated of the military units.

“Güiria, as always, pioneer in the parades of floats and ‘comparsas’ (schools),” they indicated on social networks.

Audiovisual material was even circulated with expressions such as “Essequibo is ours” or “Long live Carnival.”

However, the residents consulted by the La Patilla team in Sucre also stated their alarm and skepticism.

“Many military tanks arrived with missiles included, but we don’t know why,” said one of the citizens consulted.

He added that: “since they arrived, the security forces have been deployed and are under greater control (of the population).”