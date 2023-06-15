People denounce that lack of fuel paralyzes 70 % of public transportation in Carabobo State

Transport coops and associations in Carabobo denounce that at least 70% of the units are not circulating because of the difficulty in getting fuel at the Big Low Center service station in San Diego, dedicated to the transportation sector.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

The executive secretary of the Single Transport Union, Augusto Véliz, indicated this Wednesday, June 14th, that only 30% of public transport is active. He explained that of the 6,000 units of the car park in Carabobo, only 1,800 units are working.

“We are asking the national government to allocate more fuel to the Big Low service station, where we fill up regularly and very little fuel is arriving and thus we cannot provide the service,” he said.

Véliz pointed out that in some municipalities only one fuel truck would be arriving once a week for the transport sector at service stations. He assured that this is insufficient to supply all the units that provide transport service in those locations.

“A truck arrived yesterday in the Diego Ibarra municipality, which is for all public transport, but it is not enough for all the units. Today a truck arrived in Guacara and it is not enough to supply all public transport, because it only arrives one day a week,” he said.

He asked the authorities to guarantee the diesel they need to be able to work. “The communities are helpless,” he said.