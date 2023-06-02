Guárico and Zulia are the states with the most femicides in Venezuela

According to the statistics of the NGO Utopix, up to the month of April there were 64 femicides in the country. In the month of April, Guárico State ranked first with three cases, while Zulia registered two cases of femicides to be second place.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

According to the data managed by this organization, in January 2023 13 femicides were registered, in February 17 cases were publicly made known, the same as in March, while in April there were 16 femicides.

In the opinion of Elimar Díaz, a Deputy of the Legitimate National Assembly for Zulia State, the pandemic triggered acts of domestic violence and violence against women throughout the country.

Ms. Díaz, who is also president of the Media Commission of the AN, believes that the interruption of the right to socialize, due to the confinement imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic, resulted in cases of violence becoming a daily occurrence in homes.

Likewise, she explained that after several meetings in our country with representatives of European NGOs, they have told her that the economic crisis has also increased cases of violence as a result of the lack of income to meet basic needs such as food and drinking water in the home.

“Women are not to blame for the economic crisis at home, they are the victims. It’s important for women to break the myth that they should stay home. They must develop professionally and also go out to look for income to support the family. When the violence is inflicted upon children, women must break the silence and denounce it,” asserted Díaz.

The parliamentarian pointed out that at the end of the pandemic, some came out to denounce their abusers. She said that violence against women is behavior learned within the family nucleus.

Díaz cited figures from Utopix: in 2022, 236 femicides were registered in the nation. The behavior observed this year indicates that more women are reporting on time or are avoiding being fatal victims of violence, so there is a slight decrease in cases.

For psychologist María Prieto, the first step a victim of physical and verbal violence must take is to seek help, then report it. She explained that the husbands are not always the ones who attack.

According to her experience, parents, uncles or any member of the family, mostly male execute the violence.

Prieto invited the ladies to nurture self-love and identity, which is an essential tool to avoid being a victim of violence.

Deputy Díaz said that it is urgent that the State design public policies that help raise awareness among women so that they are not victims of this scourge. She pointed out that Venezuela lacks these types of policies.

Díaz announced that from the political party she belongs to, Primero Justicia (PJ), talks and conversations are held in communities and public spaces against gender violence in Zulia.