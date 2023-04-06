Venezuela media guide

Political polarisation is mirrored in the media, a process that began under Hugo Chávez, whose critics accused him of persecuting hostile outlets and opponents of President Nicolás Maduro say he has continued these tactics.
Anti-government and exile media have emerged online. Many journalists have fled Venezuela because of threats and physical dangers, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
The government’s main TV mouthpiece is Venezolana de Television (VTV), which carries Mr Maduro’s speeches and reports on the activities of his ministers. Its coverage routinely ignores the opposition.
Telecoms regulators have barred many of VTV’s competitors from cable networks. Globovision, a one-time critical outlet, changed its editorial line after it was sold to government-linked owners in 2013.
Venezuela is the main shareholder in Telesur, a Caracas-based pan-American TV. Governments with a stake in the venture are all left wing or left of centre.
The government regularly blocks online news content, which affecting various independent media portals. Key independent media include Radio Fe y Alegría, Efecto Cocuyo, Unión Radio, El Estímulo, El Pitazo and El Diario.
There were 22.7 million internet users by July 2022, comprising 78% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press
- El Nacional – online only, Caracas
- Ultimas Noticias – Caracas-based daily
- El Universal – Caracas-based daily
- El Carabobeno – online only, Valencia-based
- Efecto Cocuyo – online, independent news outlet
- El Estímulo – online, independent news outlet
- El Pitazo – online, independent news outlet
- El Diario – online, independent news outlet
Television
- Venezolana de Television – state-run
- Televen – private
- Venevision – private
- Globovision – private
- Telesur – Caracas-based pan-American TV
Radio
- Radio Fe y Alegría – independent radio network
- Unión Radio – independent news radio
- Radio Nacional de Venezuela – state-run
- Union Radio Noticias – commercial news network
News agency/websites
- Agencia Venezolana de Noticias (AVN) – state-run, pages in English
- LaPatilla – news website
