Planting plants and shrubs in Maracaibo will contribute to reducing the temperature in the city

Richard Uribe, Project Manager of the Municipal Environment Institute (IMA) reported that the planting of trees planting throughout Maracaibo will contribute to lower the temperature levels in the city and produce more oxygen without affecting road conditions.

By La Patilla

Apr 03, 2023

Within the “Maracaibo Verde” plan, more than a thousand shrubs were planted in squares and road corridors in the capital of Zulia State.

In this first phase, the squares: Astolfo Romero, in the Juana de Ávila Parish; Cassiano Lossada, in Luis Hurtado Higuera Parish; Plaza para Todos, in Idelfonso Vásquez; and José Ramón Yepes, in Olegario Villalobos Parish, were the selected ones in this opportunity.

The planting plan was extended to 77th Street, the 5 de Julio Boulevard, 2nd Avenue (El Milagro), Sabaneta and 11th Avenue in the Veritas neighborhood.

The IMA authorities agreed with the communities and businesses surrounding these spaces, where the trees were planted, the commitment to care for and maintain the plants.

Uribe stressed that the town’s mayor’s office continues the effort to recover these areas.

“While it is true that the city needs more trees, the multiplication of shrub planting will help meet that need in highly trafficked areas of the municipality,” he explained.

