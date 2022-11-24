Venezuela government and opposition set to resume talks this weekend in México – sources

The Venezuelan government and the country’s opposition are getting ready to resume political talks after more than a year this weekend in México, according to three people close to the matter on Wednesday.

By FXEmpire – Vivian Sequera and Deisy Buitrago

Nov 23, 2022

The United States is preparing an extended license for Chevron Corp’s oil operations in Venezuela if the expected meeting between the Venezuelan government and the opposition takes place, the three sources said.

Talks were abandoned in October 2021 after delegations representing President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition led by Juan Guaido made no progress on resolving the nation’s political crisis, which has prompted over 7 million Venezuelans to leave the country in the last decade.

This weekend’s talks, which are again being facilitated by Norway, will cover presidential elections, the status of hundreds of political prisoners and U.S. sanctions on Venezuela, according to the sources.

Also on the table will be discussions about the possibility of an over $3 billion fund to provide humanitarian aid to Venezuela, administered by the United Nations.

Venezuela’s information ministry, Norway’s foreign ministry and México’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The plan to revive the stalled political dialogue comes as the number of Venezuelans trying to reach the United States has soared amid a deep economic and political crisis.

It also comes as Washington has said it needs time to wind down Title 42, a COVID-era order that allows authorities to rapidly send migrants at the U.S. southern border back to México.

…

…