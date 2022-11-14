Venezuela sees progress toward social pact with oppn

Progress has been made towards a social pact with opposition parties, head of a Venezuelan government delegation Jorge Rodríguez said.

Nov 12, 2022

Rodríguez, president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, or Congress, made the remarks after meeting with Gerardo Blyde, a representative of a Venezuelan opposition bloc, during the Paris Peace Forum, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also present at the meeting were Argentine President Alberto Fernández, Colombian President Gustavo Petro, French President Emmanuel Macron and Norway’s Foreign Affairs Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, said Rodríguez.

The heads of state and top officials, he said, were “at the disposal of the entire process of accompanying, facilitating and resuming negotiations and dialogue between a sector of the Venezuelan opposition and the Bolivarian government”.

He reiterated that Venezuela has been very frank and was “in the best disposition to advance towards a general agreement”, but the lifting of sanctions would have to precede talks.

“Every discussion, every dialogue and every negotiation must take place after those aggressive measures have been lifted, that’s what we are also talking about in this process,” said Rodríguez.

The Paris Peace Forum takes place on November 11-13 in the French capital.

