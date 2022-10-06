The tragedy of kidney patients: Patient dies in his attempt to arrive on time for dialysis in Barquisimeto

Dayrielbis Díaz, a kidney patient from the town of Yaritagua in Yaracuy State, lost her life this Tuesday morning attempting to reach the Barquisimeto Dialysis Unit, located on Carrera 34 (34th Avenue) with Calle 25 (25th Street).

By La Patilla – Yanitza Martínez

Oct 04, 2022

The terrible conditions of these kidney dialysis centers, the marked failures in basic services and the lack of transportation, are gradually ending the lives of these patients, who must face a series of vicissitudes on a daily basis to prolong their lives while enduring such a complex pathology.

The waiting kidney patients were alerted by people who were at the stop on Avenida Venezuela and Calle 34 (34th Street) about a fellow patient who was in poor condition, so they went to help her with a wheelchair, but when they arrived at the place it was already too late and the patient had died.

Ms. Díaz had traveled from the neighboring state of Yaracuy to receive her treatment, but this Tuesday she could not make it on time. This situation derives from the reduction of priority quotas to equip subsidized fuel.

The patients explained that only five priority spots are assigned per dialysis unit and these are not enough to cover all the demand, so they must use public transportation where they travel in very poor conditions.

Without Water

For several hours this Tuesday, patients on the first shift waited to receive hemodialysis in this unit because there was no water supply, despite calls made to the Lara State hydrology department.

After 8:30 in the morning, one of the three tanker trucks with water that is required only for the first shift of patients showed up.

…

…