National Academy of Medicine alerts return of polio and other diseases due to low immunization rate

The most recent figures released by the Ministry of People’s Power for Health (Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Salud, MPPS) are from last year and already accounted for the low vaccination coverage in all extant extended immunization programs.

By La Patilla – Dexcy Guédez

Sep 20, 2022

Dr. Huniades Urbina Medina, Vice President of the National Academy of Medicine, cited as an example that the BCG vaccination rate in the country was always close to 100% and lately it fell to 75%, while polio coverage fell down to 52%.

“The considerations of the Pan American Health Office is that Venezuela is at high risk of reintroducing polio, a disease that was eradicated in the Americas about 35 years ago,” warned Urbina Medina.

He specified that together with the Dominican Republic, Peru and Haiti, Venezuela is among the high-risk countries for the reintroduction of diseases caused by the low vaccination coverage.

He explained that for the World Health Organization, coverage should be between 90% and 95%, and in Venezuela that does not happen.

He also pointed out the reappearance since 2016 of diseases such as diphtheria and measles, precisely due to the low vaccination rates.

From there it follows that Nicolás Maduro’s regime exposes children, especially those under 5 years of age, to many diseases that are preventable with vaccines.

“From the National Academy of Medicine we ask for the implementation of the Expanded Program on Immunization (PAI) and that with it new vaccines be introduced to protect children, without forgetting that adults and older adults also need reinforcements of certain vaccines,” Dr. Urbina Medina remarked.

